Citizens to get Aadhaar card in 10 days

Aurangabad, April 27:

It has become easy to update Aadhaar card and register for new card free of cost at the centrally run Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the Mule-Tapadiya complex on Jalna road instead of roaming around the city. Although registration for Aadhaar is free, in some places there are complaints that money is being taken from citizens.

The center near Mondha Naka has been able to address any issues related to the Aadhaar card of any citizen at the international, national as well as state, divisional, district and tehsil levels. In all, 22 employees have been appointed by the Central government. Their salary, office expenses will be borne by the government. The centre will be inaugurated soon by district collector Sunil Chavan and will be under his jurisdiction. In the first phase, three offices have been started in Mumbai, one in Nashik, Nagpur, Vashi and Thane, and Aurangabad. In the first phase, 114 centres have been started in 53 cities across the country. The office will be open seven days a week, there is also a facility to apply online.

Aadhaar within 10 days

The centre has been set up for new card registration and corrections. Citizens will get Aadhaar card within 10 days after registration. The centre will be inaugurated soon. Updation for children from 5 to 15 years will be free, said Manoj Pandey, centre head.