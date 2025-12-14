Citizens warned about new cyber fraud trick involving ‘Sharma’ calls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cyber fraud has been on the rise in the city, and authorities have issued a warning about a new trick targeting unsuspecting citizens. Residents are reportedly receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be “Sharma.”

According to reports, the caller instructs victims to visit a particular website to make a booking or complete a transaction. Once the victims follow the instructions, the fraudsters gain access to their personal information or financial details, leading to potential monetary loss. Officials have urged citizens to be extremely cautious when receiving unexpected calls or messages, especially when asked to visit websites or share personal information. Residents are advised not to trust calls from unknown numbers and to verify the identity of the caller before taking any action. Cybercrime experts recommend that anyone targeted in this manner immediately report the incident to local authorities and avoid sharing sensitive information online.