City at 41.8°C, while Pachod records 43°C temperature

Temperature increasing at every passing day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is feeling the scorching heat of summer as temperatures continue to rise rapidly. The Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius (°C) on Saturday, which is the highest temperature of this summer. In the Pachod area, the temperature reached a sweltering 43°C, according to a mobile app.

Despite the late start of summer, the intensity of the heat is increasing with each passing day. The mercury starts to rise as early as 9 am, and the scorching heat becomes unbearable by the afternoon. Even in the evenings, the atmosphere continues to be hot, making it difficult for residents to find relief. The roads and markets are deserted due to the heat, and citizens are seen using hats, handkerchiefs, and scarves to protect themselves from the sun.

To beat the heat, citizens are flocking to sugarcane juice and soft drink shops that have sprung up all over the city. However, doctors have advised the citizens to be careful when buying goggles to protect their eyes from the sun. Many are buying cheap goggles from street vendors, which could cause harm to their eyes. Ophthalmologists are warning citizens to choose the right goggles that are safe for their eyes.

As the temperatures continue to rise, it is essential for residents to take precautions to stay safe in the scorching heat. Stay hydrated and avoid going out during peak heat hours to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke. With a little caution and care, everyone can stay healthy and safe during this heatwave, said experts.