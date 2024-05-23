City celebrates Buddha jayanti with enthusiastic processions and ceremonies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city echoed with the slogan 'Jagme Buddha Naam Hai, Yeh Bharat Ki Shaan Hai' as it celebrated Buddha Jayanti with great fervor on Thursday. The celebrations included Dhammarallies, Dhammadesana, Khirdan and musical programmes organized by the Bhikkhu Sangh, Buddhist Mahasabha, and various social organizations.

The day began early with worshippers dressed in white flocking to viharas, chanting 'Buddham Sharanam Gachchami'. At 8:30 am, at Kranti Chowk, Bhadanta Vishuddananda Mahathero hoisted the Dhammadhwaja, marking the start of the Dhammaralli by the Bhikkhu Sangha. A beautifully adorned chariot carrying a Buddha statue was the highlight of the procession. Thousands of followers, holding Panchsheel flags, joined in chanting and paying homage.

The procession included prominent monks like Bhante Nagasen Thero, Bhante Dr Chandrabodhi Thero, and others. It concluded near Bhadkal Gate with a salute to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Following tradition, the police commissionerate office provided meals to the Bhikkhu Sangha and Shramner Sangha, with commissioner of police Manoj Lohia paying tribute to the monks.

Meanwhile, another procession organized by the Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha started at 9 am from Kranti Chowk, featuring six decorated chariots with Buddha statues. This procession proceeded through various city landmarks, culminating at Siddhartha Garden. The Panchsheel flag was hoisted by Kishore Johre and Rajaram Badge. The day’s events included Dhammadesana, Khirdan, and Bhojandan, attracting a large number of devotees.