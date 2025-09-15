City cyber police recover Rs 9.14 lakh from online frauds in August

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cyber Police acted swiftly in August and recovered Rs 9.14 lakh lost by 15 citizens to online fraud. The victims had lodged complaints on the NCCRP Cyber Crime Portal (1930), and the team traced the money back to their accounts.

Fraudsters had duped citizens through fake discounts, prize offers, double-money tasks, instant loan apps, and by posing as bank officials. They also tricked victims with fake customer care calls and malicious links. The Cyber Police appealed to citizens not to share bank details with unknown callers, click on suspicious files such as RTO Challan / SBI Yono Apk / Kisan Apk / E-Water Apk, or download instant loan apps. People should avoid answering video calls from unknown WhatsApp numbers and stay away from double-money schemes. Anyone cheated online should call the 1930 helpline, register a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in, or approach the nearest police station. This operation was carried out under Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare. PSI Sushant Shelke, Vaibhav Waghchaure, Ram Kakade, Sachin Sampaḷ, Sandeep Patil, Nitin Deshmukh, Harsha Mehta, and the Cyber Police team executed the action.