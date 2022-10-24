City echoed with fireworks noise after Laxmipujan

Aurangabad

Laxmipujan, an important event during the Diwali festival was celebrated on Monday. Laxmipujan was done traditionally in the evening in houses and shops followed by the bursting of crackers. The fireworks were exhibited in the sky which gave the impression that thousands of stars were falling on the earth. The decorated lighting on houses and shops all over the city doubled the enthusiasm for celebration. The joyous environment continued till late at night.

Citizens woke up early in the morning on Monday. Women drew rangolis in front of the house. There was haste for ‘Abhyang Snan’ in every house. The children were busy bursting crackers. After paying obeisance to the Gods, sweets were served for the breakfast. Many people purchased marigold flowers and Puja articles on the roads in the morning. The clothes and electronic market was also crowded in the afternoon.

As per the Panchang, the mahurat for Laxmi Puja was between 5.28 pm and 8.25 pm. Pujas were arranged in the houses where along with the Laxmi, Ganpati and Kuber idols, gold-silver jewellery, cash, bank passbooks, and property documents were also worshiped traditionally. After the Puja, people started bursting the crackers. The entire sky was filled with fireworks bursting.

Traders conducted Gadipujan and Laxmipujan in shops and offices. Traders along with the family members were present. They burst crackers in the joyous atmosphere.