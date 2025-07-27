City gears up for first Shravan Monday with Maha Pooja at 125 Shiva Temples

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is all set to mark the first Monday of Shravan today with grand worship ceremonies at 125 Shiva temples. Anticipating a massive turnout, temple committees conducted cleanliness drives across key shrines on Sunday.

Shravan is considered one of the holiest months for Lord Shiva devotees. After paying respects to Lord Hanuman on Saturday, thousands are now flocking to Shiva temples for darshan and rituals. At the historic Khadkeshwar Mahadev Temple, preparations are complete. The day will begin with Laghu Rudrabhishek, and dedicated queues have been set up for smooth darshan. Social groups will offer faral (fasting snacks), and a blood donation camp will run alongside the rituals. In Ulkanagari, the Omkareshwar Temple, managed entirely by women, saw its sanctum, courtyard, and ritual vessels thoroughly cleaned on Sunday. The Shiva idol was polished and bathed for the occasion. Rudrabhishek and poojas will also take place at key temples like Amriteshwar (Kumbharwada), Karyeshwar Mahadev (Satara), Himaleshwar Mahadev (Sudhakar Nagar), and Mahadev Mandir (Avishkar Colony, Cidco).

Bel leaf vendors line city streets

More than 100 vendors from nearby villages have set up stalls across Supari Hanuman Road, TV Center Road, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Road, and Shivajinagar, offering Bel leaves, Bel fruits, and coconuts key offerings for Shiva worship.

Foot pilgrimage to Ellora begins amid devotion and drizzle

Since Sunday evening, groups of young devotees have begun their spiritual walk to Grishneshwar Mahadev Temple in Ellora. Despite intermittent showers, pilgrims were seen walking from Mahavir Chowk to the cantonment area, chanting Shiva’s name late into the night.