City gears up for Mahashivratri celebrations

Religious programmes organised at various temples

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is gearing up for the grand celebration of Mahashivratri on Friday as devotees prepare to chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Har Har Shambhu’ throughout the day.

Various religious programmes, including abhishek and mahaprasad, are organized at various Shiv temples across the city. Notably, the Ghrishneshwar temple in Ellora is expected to attract over 50,000 devotees, with other prominent temples like Bhavsingpura, Shree Dwadash Jyotirlinga Chhatri Shiv Mandir, Pardeshwar Mandir, Omkareshwar Mandir, and Siddeshwar Mahadev Mandir also hosting various religious programmes.

The Narmadeshwar Temple at N-1, Cidco, will host a special programme of devotional music featuring renowned singer and composer Pramod Sarkate and Yuvaratna awardee Swaraj Sarkate, starting at 7 pm.

Extra buses for Ellora

To ensure easy access to Ellora for devotees, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has planned additional buses from various locations across the city, including Cidco bus stand, Central bus stand, Paithan, Vaijapur, Kannad and Gangapur depots. The municipal corporation will also be leaving additional buses from the city for Ellora on Friday.