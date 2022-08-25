City gets 8 new Company Secretaries

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday announced the result of the CS Professional Programme and CS Executive Programme. The examinations of both courses were held in June 2022.

ICSI city branch chairperson CS Samruddhi Lunawat said that eight students cleared their CS Professional Programme and became Company Secretaries.

The names of youths who have qualified the CS final examinations are Omkar Gosavi, Ankit Kapadia, Abhijeet Jawalekar, Akash Sikchi, Tejashree Deshmukh, Monali Khanchandani, Sarang Rathi and Krishnaveni Agrawal.

Results of CS Professional Programme:

The Aurangabad Chapter caters to five CS Examinations Centres under its jurisdiction.

The centre-wise pass percentage of the CS Professional programme and CS Executive Programme is as follows;

--Aurangabad Centre:-Omkar Gosavi secured the first centre rank in CS Professional Programme from the city. The centre’s pass percentage is 22.22 in module 1 followed by 23.53 in module- 2 and 23.91 in module-3.

--Ahmednagar Centre:-The pass percentage of the centre is 19.05 in module-1 followed by, 33.33 in module-2 and 40.00 in module-3.

--Jalgaon Centre:-The pass percentage of the centre is 21.74 in module-1, 13.79 in module-2 and 9.68 in module-3.

--Latur Centre: The result of the centre is nil as no student passed in any module.

--Nanded Centre: The result of the centre is nil module 1 and 2 while the third module recorded a 12.50 pass percentage.

Results of CS Executive Programme :

Mayur Maykar secured 18th All India Rank (AIR) in CS Executive Programme and topped from Aurangabad centre while Aditya Kulkarni got the second rank in the city. Kalpita Chandak received the third rank in the city centre.

--Aurangabad Centre:-The pass percentage of the centre is 7.45 in module 1 and 19.59 in module 2.

--Ahmednagar Centre:- The pass percentage of the centres is 9.29 in module 1 and 12.50 in module-2.

--Jalgaon Centre:- The pass percentage of the centre is 7.26 in module 1 and 5.66 in module-2.

-Latur Centre:-The pass percentage of the centre is 4.11 in module 1 and 4.17 in module 2.

-Nanded Centre:-The pass percentage is 13.11 in module 1 and 13.04 in module-2.