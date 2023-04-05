City gets mobile van equipped with air quality monitoring system

MPCB can measure air pollution in any area, MCAAQMS system worth Rs 2 crore

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has introduced the Mobile Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (MCAAQMS) in eight regional offices across the state, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The MCAAQMS system, worth approximately two crore rupees, can measure the amount of hazardous gases in the air in any given area. The van arrived in the MPCB office on Tuesday.

Clean air is crucial for good health, but due to industrialisation and development activities, air pollution in urban areas is causing health problems. To address this issue, the government has taken concrete measures, including the recent introduction of mobile vans equipped with air quality monitoring systems. The van-mounted system can be parked in areas where air pollution is a concern, and it takes samples of the air, displaying instant pollution reports on the screen. The system runs on electricity, and a generator. The online system is paperless and provides easy access to information that will help in pollution control.

The pollution measurement device has been installed at four locations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including the collector office, SBES college campus, Kada office, and Waluj MIDC. However, the MCAAQMS system can be used to measure air quality in any part of the city, as well as in other cities managed by the regional office, such as Jalna, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Beed.

Immediate information of air pollution

Dust pollution is a significant concern in the Marathwada division due to industrialisation, road development and building construction. This system will enable the MPCB to obtain information quickly and take appropriate measures to prevent air pollution. The mobile van will also enable immediate information about air quality and air pollution in any given area. Appropriate action can be taken immediately to prevent air pollution, said Dilip Khedkar, Regional officer, MPCB, Marathwada division.