City gets new divisional commissioner: J.S. Papalkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The post of Divisional Commissioner in city will see a change in leadership as IAS officer J.S. Papalkar is set to take charge on May 31, 2025, following the retirement of Dilip Gawde, IAS, who has been serving in the post.

Papalkar, who is currently the district collector of Dhule, has been appointed to the prestigious administrative position through a recent order issued by the general administration department (GAD), Mantralaya, Mumbai. His appointment is being made against the vacancy created by Gawde’s retirement, and the post has been temporarily adjusted to a selection-grade level for the transfer. Papalkar has been directed to hand over his current responsibilities in Dhule under the guidance of the divisional commissioner of Nashik and formally assume charge from Gawde on the afternoon of May 31. Bhagyashree Vispute, IAS, has been appointed as the new District Collector of Dhule, replacing Papalkar.