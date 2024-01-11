City gets Water Plus status; one-star in Garbage Free Cities category

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The historic city has got one-star rating under the category of Garbage Free Cities in the Cleanliness Survey (Swachh Sarvekshan) 2023. The survey is conducted by the union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The city has also earned a Water Plus status.

The survey was of 9500 marks, out of which, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) secured 6737 marks.

It may be noted that the CSMC had worked on three parameters prescribed by the government and toiled hard to gain the Water Plus certification and Garbage Free City tag.

Focus on reuse of water

The CSMC focussed on reusing the treated water for cleaning of the roads, watering the plants existing between road dividers, cleaning the toilets of the schools etc. Prompt lifting of the building material waste, garbage waste, beautification of places beneath the flyovers, public places, commercial markets etc was also on priority. These efforts helped in getting the status elevated, it is learnt.