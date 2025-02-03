City ICAI branch bags second prize at national level

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has secured the second prize for the Best Branch at the national level. This recognition was presented during the three-day World Forum of Accountants (WOFA) 2025 Conference, held at New Delhi, recently. Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event in the presence of vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The city branch chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, vice-chairman and treasurer CA Mahesh Indani, secretary CA Amol Godha, WICASA chairman CA Kedar Pande, immediate past chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, and past chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal executed many programmes during the year including conference, seminars, study circles, educational fair, career counseling, social activities, one-day Marathon lectures, industrial tours, various academic sessions on income tax, GST, motivational sessions, social and sports activities for members and students.

Out of the total 175 branches all over India, it is a remarkable achievement as our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch stands out as the only branch in Maharashtra to receive this honour, said CA Umesh Sharma.