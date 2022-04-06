City lad celebrates Gudi Padwa in Berlin

Aurangabad, April 6:

Indians community members celebrated the Gudi Padwa and Hindu New Year in Berlin recently. The event was organised by Marathi Mitra Berlin (MMB) and Parvathaneni Harish, Indian ambassador to Germany was the chief guest.

Giving more information, city lad Amit Somani who is a working professional and now resides in Berlin said, despite the temperature being near freezing point, hundreds of community members, dressed in traditional attire, got together at an open air venue around Wassertorplatz in south-central Berlin.

The event started with the Gudi Pujan. Later, Parvathaneni Harish addressed the community and wished everyone prosperity and joy. He appreciated the efforts of the MMB in bonding the community together, promoting culture, celebrating festivals like Ganeshotsav, Makar Sankranti, and supporting social causes.

The event was telecast live on MMB’s Facebook page and several other social networking platforms by community members. The members also made a cash donation to Sri Ganesh Hindu temple in Berlin to further support the construction of the largest Ganesha temple in mainland Europe.