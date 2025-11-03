City Mahila Congress holds protest over Phaltan case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In connection with the Phaltan doctor suicide case, the City District Mahila Congress organised a protest under the directives of Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sandhya Sawalakhe. The demonstration was led by City District Mahila general secretary Vandana Jagtap and held under the guidance of City District Mahila Congress president Deepali Misal. The protest took place near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Pundaliknagar.

Expressing outrage over the incident, Misal said that the case has shaken society and raised serious concerns regarding the safety of women officers in the medical profession. During the protest, candles were lit to pay tribute to the deceased doctor.

Among those who participated in the protest were Rubina Syed, Manju Lokhande, Salma Naheed, Shahida Khan, Rekha Nikalje, Nanda Pawar, Lata Akshay, Vaishali Govar, Jyoti Sadashiv, Neha Pawar, Vandana Jagtap, Sonali Kakade, Mayuri Kakade, Mangal Satpute, Baban Didore, Dr Pawan Dongre, Baburao Kavasakar, Ibrahim Pathan, Moin Qureshi and several others.