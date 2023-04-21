City markets flourished with mangoes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around 300 tonnes of mangoes have been brought in the city for Akshay Tritiya to be celebrated on Friday. The customers assuming that the prices will hike tomorrow purchased the mangoes on the eve of Akshay Trutiya.

The mango lovers in the city started purchasing Alphonso mangoes since February. But, there are customers who prefer to purchase mangoes from Akshay Tritiya after offering mangoes to the deities. Customers had crowded the city markets on Friday and many purchased from one kg to five kgs mangoes.

Mangoes were brought to the city from Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. Lalbaug was sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg, Keshar Rs 200, Badam Rs 80, Daseri Rs 200, said trader Junaid Khan.