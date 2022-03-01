City NYC committee sacked

Aurangabad, March 1:

The current executive committee of the Nationalist Youth Congress (NYC) of the NCP was sacked on Tuesday, informed newly elected city president Dr Mayur Sonwane and working president Shaikh Kayyum.

Dr Sonawane received the appointment letter signed by the NCP state president Jayant Patil, health minister Rajesh Tope, former MLA Amarsingh Pandit and state president youth wing Mehboob Shaikh. Sonawane said that a new ward president and branch president will be elected in every ward of the city considering the forthcoming municipal elections in Aurangabad city. The new executive committee will be announced soon under the guidance of old party members.