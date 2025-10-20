City pays tribute to veteran Gandhian Dr Parikh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A condolence meeting was held on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan in Samarthnagar, to pay tribute to veteran Gandhian and socialist Dr. G. G. Parikh. Dr. Parikh was the founding president of the Yusuf Meher Ali Centre, established in 1962. He had actively participated in the Quit India Movement of 1942 and was imprisoned for his involvement. During the Emergency, he, along with his family, spent 18 months in jail. When the Janata Party came to power, he declined offers to serve as a Governor or Ambassador.

He remained the President of the S. M. Joshi Socialist Foundation until his last days. He was known for his readiness to help during natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. In fact, he had established permanent relief centres across 10 states for such emergencies. Besides, he launched an initiative called ‘School of Socialism’ in Uttarakhand.

At the condolence meeting organised by various democratic, leftist, Gandhian, Ambedkarite, and socialist organisations, tributes were paid by Dnyanprakash Modani, Subhash Lomte, Prof. H.M. Desarda, Prof. Ram Baheti, Prof. Machhindra Gorde, Prof. Shriram Jadhav, Adv. Vishnu Dhoble, Bhagwan Bhojne, Dr. Muhammed Farooqui Khan, and others. The dignitaries also expressed their thoughts on the occasion.