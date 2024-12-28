City police arrest Harsh’s girlfriend Arpita from Mumbai

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The local police arrested Arpita Wadkar (21), the girlfriend of Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar, who is absconding after embezzling crores of rupees, on Saturday from the Koparkhairane area in Navi Mumbai. The police hope she will provide significant details regarding Harsh’s additional assets and the amount involved in the scam.

In just 11 months, Harsh, who committed a scam worth Rs 21.59 crores, had made Arpita, a partner in this scam. During the police investigation, it was revealed that Arpita had purchased an ultra-luxurious flat worth Rs 1.5 crore rupees in a high-end society near the airport in the city, registered in her name. Both of them were present during the purchase of the property, and it is now emerging that they insisted on making most of the transactions in cash. In addition to the flat, Arpita also has significant information and evidence related to Harsh’s wealth. Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar and Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare had issued orders for Arpita’s arrest.

Arpita, originally from the Koparkhairane area, had been living with Harsh for the past few months. She had been living in a two-room house in a modest neighbourhood in Koparkhairane since 2015. Arpita, a third-year B.A. student, has four sisters and comes from an ordinary family. She and Harsh got known to each other in 2021. Her father is suffering from a stroke, and her mother works as a school staff member to support the family. When Harsh’s deeds were revealed, Arpita returned home to Mumbai. On the orders of higher authorities, a team led by PSI Pravin Wagh from the Crime Branch left for Mumbai on Friday night. They arrested Arpita from her home on Saturday at 9 am. Her family was shaken by the news. Upon searching her house, no valuable items were found. She was using two expensive mobile phones that had been given to her by Harsh.

Arpita is an athlete

Despite coming from a poor background, Arpita became an excellent athlete from her school days. She was selected for the Krida Prabodhini in 2015. In 2021, she first met Harsh during a practice session at Divisional Sports Complex. At that time, Harsh promised her that he would help her in availing benefits under 5% sports reservation as an athlete. PSI Ashok Avchar’s team presented her in court in the evening, the court ordered her to be kept in police custody for two days.