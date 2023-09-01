City police conduct combing operation

Action against 159 criminals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city police conducted a combing operation on Thursday night in view of the rising crime graph in the city. About 79 criminals were investigated and action was taken against 159 criminals. The police also took preventive action against 79 persistent criminals, arrested 3 people who were carrying swords, and issued warrants to 92 people. Meanwhile, 910 people walking at night were stopped and checked. A fine of Rs 1.84 lakh was imposed on the motorists who did not have a solid reason to be out at night. The police said that the combing operation will continue in the coming days to keep the city safe.