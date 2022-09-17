City police file offences against rural cop, 2 others

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

In a bizarre incident, a rural police constable abused his counterpart from Kranti Chowk police station and jostled him near a pan kiosk at Mondha Naka, on Friday midnight.

The police have registered an offence against the cop Sahebrao Vikhare (Kailasnagar) and two others Vishvajeet Jadhav and Anil Gaikwad.

It may be noted that owing to the chief minister’s visit to the city, the urban police were ordered to shut down the shops, hotels and pan kiosks in respective jurisdictions before 11 pm. Hence the Kranti Chowk police team was patrolling in the van to implement the orders. The team including Sajan Singh Dobhal were dispersing the people standing in front of the pan kiosk at Mondha Naka. Vikhare was also standing in civil dress along with two others. The police also told them to go away.

This enraged Vikhare, who then abused the policemen in the van. He held the collar of Dobhal and also jostled him. In the scuffle, the buttons of Dobhal’s uniform got broken and his nameplate fell to the ground.

Acting upon the information, the police inspector Gautam Patare reached the police station and ordered the PSI C B Thubey to file the case.

An offence of obstructing the government work, manhandling the police on duty, threatening them with dire consequences etc has been filed against Vikhare and two others.

Meanwhile, the city has not initiated the action of arresting Vikhare as he is in the security squad of one minister from the district.