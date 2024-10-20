City police intensify crackdown: 18 arrested in liquor and gambling raids

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The model code of conduct in place for the assembly elections, city police have intensified their crackdown on illegal activities. Police targeted 26 illegal liquor vendors, seizing goods worth Rs 45,000 on Saturday. Additionally, action was taken against gamblers, according to DCP of Crime Branch Prashant Swami.

Police arrested 18 individuals in a crackdown on illegal liquor sales. Those arrested include Meena Sunil Gaikwad, Moti Puri Subhash Gosavi, Suresh Dukle, Bharat Baburao Banarse, Sanjay Kachru Shejul, Ajay Somnath Pimple, Vikas Madhukar Narwade, and Pradeep Rajendra Singh from Mukundwadi. Also taken into custody were Sachin Rameshlal Jaiswal, Anil Chandrakant Rathod, Sagar Subhashlal Jaiswal from Naregaon, Gajanan Balchand Battice from Satara, Latabai Ramesh Sadavarte from Railway Station, Rajesh Ganesh Chavan from Garkheda, Rahul Babunath Rajguru from Nageshwarwadi, and Raibhan Phulchand Dabhade from Golwadi.

City Chowk police arrested Feroz Aref Sayyed for running a Matka gambling operation, seizing Rs 1,710. In Machhli Khadak, Javed Khan Naser Khan (Kileark) was caught with deadly weapons in the Machhli Khadak area, while Mukundwadi police arrested Ajay Ganesh Bhagwat (Rajnagar) carrying a sword. Begampura police nabbed Syed Wasim Syed Anwar (Ganesh Colony) in Himayat Bagh for consuming cannabis. Kranti Chowk police raided Syed Wajed Syed's grocery store, seizing banned items like Gutka and Pan Masala worth Rs 3.32 lakh.

Vehicle fines total Rs 11 lakhs

City traffic police fined 1,210 vehicles across five divisions, raking in Rs 11.83 lakh. The crackdown included action against 397 triple-seated bikes, 80 riders without helmets, 12 vehicles without licenses, 122 for illegal parking, and 87 with fancy number plates.