City police stations file cases for attempt to murders over petty reasons

In the first case, the accused Amer Khan Pashu Khan (Baijpura) attacked the complainant Shaikh Abuzar Shaikh Ayub (Harsul) with a sharp-edged weapon and injured his neck, back and hands. The incident took place in Baijpura on April 27. The complaint has been made to Jinsi police station on May 1. The attacker was angry with the complainant for ignoring him and befriending another youth Sohail.

In the second case, the complainant Aref Deshmukh (Katkat Gate)’s son Abrar sustained severe injuries. His relative Javed Khan also sustained injuries in the attack with a sharp-edged weapon.

The group of 10 youths were insisting his son tender an apology. Jinsi police station has registered an offence against Hussain Khan alias Babbu, Said Abbas Khan, Shahbaaz Hussain Khan, Hussain Khan’s nephew Sohail, Faisal, Furqan, relatives Saad, Rehman, Harun and Hussain’s son-in-law. The incident took place on April 30 at 11 pm.

In the third incident, the three accused abused and beat one 'pani puriwala' saying that they will allow him to do business (by parking his cart) if he does not offer panipuris free of cost to them. It is stated that the youths including Syed Shahzad Syed Allu (Phulenagar, Osmanpura), Shaikh Ansar Shaikh Sattar (Shahnoorwadi) and Shaikh Shahrukh Shaikh Waheed (Osmanpura) also stabbed the complainant’s uncle Puransingh Yadav (Shahnoorwadi) with sharp-edged weapon when he tried to intervene the quarrel. The incident took place in Pratapnagar on April 30 at 10.30 pm. Osmanpura police station has registered the case.