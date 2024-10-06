City receives 15 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: People of the city are experiencing both October heat and rain. There was a humidity all the day on Saturday. The city recorded 15 mm rainfall in one hour at 4 pm. So, the atmosphere became somewhat pleasant later in the evening. The city has had cloudy weather since morning. As the temperature went up to 31.5 degrees, the humidity increased.

In such an environment, it started raining in various areas including Chikalthana, Cidco, Garkheda and Seven Hills, at 4.15 pm. In no time, the rain picked up the high pace.

Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 15 mm rainfall until 5.30 pm. After that, around 6.30 pm, it was raining again. It was raining intermittently in the form of drizzle. The Weather Centre registered 15.2 mm rainfall until 8.15 pm.