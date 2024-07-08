City receives 4.6 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and adjoining areas experienced rainfall on Monday afternoon. Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 4.6 mm rainfall today. Some tehsils of the district received good rainfall while other tehsils had meagre rainfall in June. Mandals like Bhavsinghpura, Osmanpura and Kanchanwadi experienced moderate rainfall. Chikalthana Mandal had drizzle.

The pace of rain was high at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus, Labour Colony, Himayat Baugh and other areas. Today’s maximum temperature was 33.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 24.8 degree Celsius. The afternoon was humid. It started raining at 3 pm, providing some relief to people from humidity.