City receives light showers

Highest temperature in June after two years

Aurangabad, June 5:

The citizens had to face scorching heat all day on Sunday. Chikalthana observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius (°C). This is the highest temperature in June after two years. However, the clouds appeared in the evening. Some parts of the city received light drizzles.

