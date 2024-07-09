City records 35.8 mm rainfall overnight

Heavy rains in Chitte Pimpalgaon, Shekta & Bhavsingpur Mandals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many city and adjoining areas experienced heavy rain from Monday midnight to Tuesday early morning.

A total of 15 mandals in the city and nearby towns recorded 35.8 mm of rainfall overnight. Chitte Pimpalgaon Mandal received the highest rainfall (108 mm).

The rain which started at midnight continued until Tuesday early morning. The pace of rain in the early hours of the day was slow.

The areas within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation registered 51 mm rainfall. Because of this, nullahs were overflowing. The 15 mandals received satisfactory rainfall in a single day. Of them, six mandals recorded heavy rainfall.

Mandal-wise rainfall

Mandal-wise rainfall received in a single day is as follows;

Mandal name------rainfall in mm

Chh Sambhajinagar-51 mm

Osmanpura----------32

Bhavsingpura-------47.5

Kanchanwadi-------28

Chikalthana---------6.3

Chitte Pimpalgaon--108.5

Karmad--------------28.5

Ladsawangi---------7.5

Harsul----------------33.5

Chowka-------------11.5

Kachner--------------19.8

Pandharpur----------28

Pisadevi------------30.3

Shekta--------------63.5

Warud Qazi-------40.8

Total-------------35.8

Comparative rainfall of June & July

The administration registered 42.5 per cent rainfall so far in the district in June and July.

The district had received 80 per cent rainfall during the same period last year. The annual average of the district rainfall is 581 mm while the expected rainfall in June and July month is 286 mm. A total of 146 mm of rainfall received so far.

Tehsil-wise rainfall

The tehsil-wise rainfall in the district is as follows;

Tehsil name------------rainfall in mm

Chh Sambhajinagar--123 mm

Paithan-------174

Gangapur-----146

Vaijapur------174

Kannad-------139

Khuldabad----138

Sillod----------166

Soyegaon------124

Phulambri-----163

Total---------146