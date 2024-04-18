City records highest temperature in M’wada with 42.2 degrees Celsius

Intense heat wave situation may continue for next few days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada is reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures reaching record highs for this time of year. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the regional capital, sweltered under the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching a scorching 42.2 degrees Celsius.

This spike comes after a week of unseasonal rains that lashed the region, damaging crops and orchards. However, the respite was short-lived, as the sun returned with further rise in temperature. The heatwave has caused deserted streets and a surge in demand for drinking water, with authorities deploying over 1200 tankers to meet the needs of residents across Marathwada.

While the scorching heat is a cause for concern, weather experts predict that the relentless heat may foreshadow a good pre-monsoon season. The heatwave is expected to persist until April 24, so residents are advised to take precautions against the extreme temperatures.

District wise temperature in Marathwada (maximum temperature)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 42.2

Beed: 41.6

Jalna: 41

Parbhani : 40.5

Hingoli: 40

Nanded: 41

Latur: 41

Dharashiva: 41