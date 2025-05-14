City schools excel in CBSE 10, 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students of Class 10 and 12 from CBSE-affiliated schools in the district performed exceptionally well in the board examinations, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Around 5,000 Class 10 students appeared for the exams held at 14 centres across the district from February 15 to March 18, between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. Approximately 800 students appeared for the Class 12 exams, conducted from February 15 to April 4.

More than 550 Class 10 students scored 90 per cent and above. Most schools in the district recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage. The CBSE has introduced a change in its post-result procedures. Students can now obtain photocopies of their answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation. Earlier, students had to apply for verification of marks first, followed by requesting photocopies, and then applying for re-evaluation.