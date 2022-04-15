City school’s falling back in aadhaar updation

Updation of 1.65 lakh students pending

Aurangabad, April 15:

Despite extending the deadline for Aadhar based section approval (sanch manyata) of school students, the schools in the district could only achieve 82 per cent of the given target. Aadhaar update of 1.65 lakh students i.e. 18 per cent students is still incomplete. About 70,000 of these students are from urban schools. Statistics show that urban schools lag behind of schools in rural areas.

In all, 9.24 lakh students in the district are studying in standard 1st to 12th. Out of which aadhar update of 7.57 lakh students has been completed and update of 1.65 lakh students is still incomplete. Until now, schools were struggling to get extensions, citing technical difficulties and corona. However, despite the director of education's persistent insistence on aadhaar updation since last September, schools have been reluctant to update Aadhaar. The deadline to rectify the name, gender, date of birth, technical errors and the number of students ended on Friday.

Adjustment of additional teachers before May 31

Committees at various levels should upload their certificates on Saral portal before May 31, and education officers should confirm the certificate on Saral portal.

Status of aadhar updation of students in the district:

Aurangabad-23,211

Gangapur-20, 931

Kannad-10,669

Khultabad-5,264

Paithan-10,669

Phulambri-2, 952

Sillod-9, 1999

Soygaon-2,587

Vaijapur-8,765

City 1-35, 964

City 2 -36,506