City scorches with record high temperatures in five years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city recorded its highest temperature in the past five years on Thursday, reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius. For the past two days, the mercury had remained at 42 degrees. Recently, the residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had some relief from unseasonal rain, but now they are struggling with intense heat again. On Tuesday, the scorching heat caused city dwellers to sweat profusely. Even the minimum temperature on Thursday was also 29.4 degrees Celsius. The sun's intensity was felt from the morning, and no clouds were visible in the sky, maintaining the heat until late in the night.