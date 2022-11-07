City shocked with double murders

Heinous crime takes place in front of GMCH girls hostel

One killed by strangulation, other by hitting with stone

Two persons were brutally murdered in front of girls’ hostel on the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) premises on Sunday night. The entire city was shocked when the incident came to the fore on Monday at around 11 am. The city police have taken four suspects including Shaikh Vazir Shaikh Bashir (32, Kohinoor Colony), in the custody, said DCP Aparna Gite. One victim was strangulated to death while the other was killed by hitting a stone on the head.

The deceased have been identified as Nageshwar Shivlingappa Ghuse (55, Kohinoor Colony) and Sangram Rankat (70). Police said, the constable of GMCH Chowky, Sheshrao Gawli found two persons in unconscious condition on the footpath in front of the GMCH. He smelt murder and informed the Begumpura police. The police along with DCP Gite, officers of the crime branch and various police stations rushed to the spot.

The police made the identification of the deceased from the nearby residents and also gained the information of their friends. It was found that Shaikh Vazair used to live with them. So, the police took Vazir and three others in custody. Deceased Nageshwar’s brother is PSI and a case has been registered with the Begumpura police station on his complaint. The police are further investigating the case.

Accused drug addicts

The arrested suspect is a drug addict. When the police took him in custody, he was in an inebriated condition. According to the nearby residents, they heard some people quarrelling loudly. As such incidents were frequent, they ignored it. In the preliminary investigation, it was found Ghuse was killed by hitting a stone on the head while Rankat was strangulated with a rope.