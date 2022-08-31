City spends Rs 10 crores on Ganpati decoration

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

After a gap of two years, the city residents were all prepared to welcome Lord Ganesha on Wednesday. Enthusiasm was seen among the people to purchase Ganesh idols and decoration materials. The Ganesh Mandals as well as household Ganesha idols were installed in the city on Wednesday. The Ganesh Mandals before installing the idols decorated the place of installation. The householders also decorated the place of installation at their houses.

It is expected that as much as Rs As much as, Rs 10 crores were spent on the Ganpati decoration in the houses and various Mandals. However, the traders are not satisfied as the sale of decorative items was not according to the expectations. The traders mentioned that after a gap of two years, they were expecting a lucrative sale of decorative items, but people have curtailed the expenses on decoration this year.

A retailer Yogesh Malani said, the income source of many people was hampered due to Corona. Many lost jobs and businesses were stopped. Hence, they have a new beginning. Earlier, a householder used to keep a certain amount reserved for the Ganpati celebration, which was not the case this year. The impact of the financial crunch due to Corona was felt on decoration business in the city. The decoration items for household Ganpatis worth Rs 7 to 8 crores were sold in the city during Ganesh Festival, but this year it was only around Rs 5 crores, Malani mentioned.

A manager at a wholesale decoration items shop Mohammed Aamir said, there are around 30 wholesalers of decorative items and around 150 retailers in the city. It is estimated that for household Ganpaties decoration, items worth around 5 crores would have been sold in the city. Artificial flowers, Latkan, wooden Makhar, and Handicraft Asans were in great demand this year. As thermocol is banned and people are not willing to China-made material, the decorative material is brought from the indigenous market. The decorative items are brought from cities like Jaipur, Agra, Kurukshetra, Ahmedabad, etc, he said.

Decoration items

Artificial Grass Mat, Latkan, Makhar, Artificial flowers, Handicraft Asans, decorative lighting. craft papers, Velvet papers, cardboard. Glittering powder, glittering ropes.