City startup shines in National Defense Innovation Challenge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Defence Innovation Challenge for Excellence (DICE-2024), the 6th National Innovation Challenge, organized by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), concluded on January 28, recognizing breakthrough defence sector innovations. The competition saw participation from over 100 startups across 47 cities, with 24 advancing to the finals and seven startups securing awards.

Auxobit Aerospace (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) won in the Revenue Stage category, with NxtQube - Aerogravity Pvt. Ltd. (Nashik) as the runner-up. Gyanadraksha Pvt. Ltd. (Bhilai) claimed the top spot in the Prototype Stage, followed by Contriver Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Delhi). In the Idea Stage, Prayogik (Bhopal) emerged as the winner, while Plasma Blade Propeller (Mumbai) secured second place. VertiFly Aerospace (Pune) received a special mention.

Brigadier Virendra Singh, Commander of the 97 Artillery Brigade, attended as the chief guest, emphasizing the government's commitment to R&D and introducing ‘Anveshana,’ a defence technology innovation initiative. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Sameer Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defense Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO.

MAGIC Director Ritesh Mishra highlighted DICE-2024’s role in shaping future defence technologies, while Prasad Kokil emphasized its contribution to intellectual property development. Ajay Deshkar of 3D Engineering lauded MAGIC’s efforts in fostering young innovators. Jury member Lieutenant Colonel Satish Dhage praised the competition for attracting innovative solutions. The jury panel included Colonel Sandeep Thapliyal, Colonel Varun Gajaria, Lieutenant Colonel Ashish Vijayvargiya, Akash Gupta, Pradyumna Mandhani, Saurabh Chhallani, Hemant Agnihotri, Dr. Nilesh Patil, and Dr. Ganesh Dongre. The event was moderated by Shashikant Tiwari, with a vote of thanks delivered by Ritesh Mishra.

Winners received a total cash prize of Rs 6.50 lakh, along with incubation and seed funding opportunities at MAGIC. DICE-2024 has strengthened India's defence innovation ecosystem by providing a platform for startups to develop commercially viable solutions.