City temperature climbs to 34.2°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is experiencing rise in day and night temperature, with temperatures reaching a scorching 34.2°C on Sunday.

This is the highest temperature recorded in the city so far this year, and it is close to the maximum temperature recorded on the same date last year, which was 35°C. The temperature is expected to rise even further for the next few days, with temperatures likely to remain above 35°C.