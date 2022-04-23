City temperature drops by 3.5 degree celsius

Aurangabad, April 21:

The temperature has touched its peak (41.6 degree celsius), during this summer season, on Wednesday. However, the very next day, on Thursday, the climate got changed and reduced by 3.5 degree celsius. The temperature recorded by Chikalthana Weather Bureau (CWB) was 38.1 degree celsius.

Amidst strong winds, there was cloudy atmosphere in the city since morning, today. The CWB underlined that the winds were blowing the speed of 24 kilometres per hour (Kmph).

It may be noted that the citizens were sweating and complained of uneasiness due to highest temperature on Wednesday. However, the respite from the temperature in a day brought cheers on the faces of citizens.

The strong winds were blowing in the city since 10.30 am on Thursday. A huge size hoarding has got damaged due to the severity in weather on Jalna Road.