City to be beautified with fountains and vertical gardens

Expenditure of Rs.5.5 crore from 15th finance commission

Aurangabad, April 23:

The municipal administration has started taking concrete steps to enhance the beauty of the city. With the funds of the 15th Finance Commission, vertical gardens and fountains will be constructed in various chowks and gardens in the city. About Rs 5.5 crore will be spent and tenders for these works have been finalized, said municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey on Saturday.

In 1995, the then municipal commissioner Krishna Bhoge had added to the beautification of the city. Currently, a large amount of funds is being spent for development works under the municipal corporation and Smart City project. Work on 111 internal roads in the city will be started soon. A fund of Rs 317 crore is being spent for this from smart city. Besides, road dividers, tree planting, and cleaning works have also been undertaken. Tenders have been finalized for vertical gardens and fountains on behalf of the municipal garden department. At present, a vertical garden has been constructed in front of the Central Bus Stand. Similar gardens will be constructed in front of the Baba Petrol Pump Mahavir Chowk flyover, Nageshwarwadi nullah, Aurangpura vegetable market and Vasantrao Naik flyover in Cidco with a cost of Rs 85 lakh.

Fountains in eight chowks

Fountains will be built in Damdi Mahal Chowk, Juna Mondha, Pyramid Chowk in Cidco, in front of Delhi gate, on the road in front of Kalagram, Mahavir Chowk, under Vasantrao Naik flyover in Cidco and Shahnoormiya Dargah Chowk. The work is expected to cost Rs 2.50 crore.

Repair of garden fountains

There are also fountains in various municipal parks. But since they are not in working condition, they will have to be repaired. These include Siddharth garden, Swami Vivekanand garden, in front of Salim Ali Lake and Jyotinagar garden. A total of Rs 1.99 crore will be spent on repairing the fountains.