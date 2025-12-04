City to get working women’s hostel and old age home

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

State Housing Minister Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar on Thursday instructed the administration to submit an immediate proposal to the government for land, facilities, and funding to establish a working women’s hostel and an old age home in the city.

At a review meeting of the Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA), Minister Bhoyar highlighted the government’s priority to ensure women’s safety and provide senior citizens with dignified living. He assured full government support to MHADA for these projects.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing MHADA schemes, including completed and proposed projects, PMAY and 20% internally funded initiatives, leftover plots, halls, residential and non-residential plots, and shops. Officials discussed the sale of leftover properties. The session was attended by chief officer Dattatray Navle, deputy chief officer Jaykumar Namewar, executive engineer Sudhakar Bahegwanakar, and other department heads.