City to grow by leaps and bounds after Development Plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city development plan (DP) has been sent to the state government for its final approval. Hence the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth hopes to seek approval for the plan from the Urban Development Department (UDD) soon.

The city’s plan was not been drafted in the last 33 years. This sealed the development of the city. However, the municipal corporation administrator took the initiative. Later on, the plan was drafted under the guidance of the officer on special duty (of DP Unit) Shrikant Deshmukh, last year. Objections and comments were invited on the plan. Later on, with few corrections the rough draft of the plan was sent to the state for final approval.

The approval, however, was pending due to assembly elections. After the elections, the scrutiny committee of the state government also okayed the plan after reviewing it. Accordingly, the plan is lying on the table of the Urban Development Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for final approval.

Sreekanth hope the plan gets approved in the coming few days. This will give a push to the development of the city, he said.