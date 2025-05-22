City water supply disrupted for 2 days!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A power supply cable of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) got burnt near the new pump house at Pharola around 1.30 pm on Thursday, disrupting the city’s water supply. As a result, water from the 1200 mm diameter main pipeline could not reach the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Nakshatrawadi.

It took nearly three and a half hours to repair the cable and restore water flow to the MBR. Due to this delay, the municipal corporation’s water supply section has informed that the water supply in various parts of the city will be delayed on Thursday and Friday.

Besides, heavy rain and strong winds late Wednesday night had already interrupted the power supply several times, which had started affecting water distribution. The burning of cable on Thursday only worsened the situation.