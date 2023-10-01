City-wide cleanliness drives spearheaded as part of 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign

Drives held at government hospitals, colleges and colonies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ’Swachhta Hi Seva’ fortnight is being implemented in the city from September 15 to October 2. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, this mega cleanliness drive was organized for one hour in various parts of the city after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to carry out this activity on Sunday.

Cleanliness campaign by CISF

Chikalthana international airport's 'CISF' conducted a cleanliness drive at Vasantdada College on Sunday. In all, 62 employees of 'CISF' participated in this. On this occasion BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, CISF deputy commandant Pawan Kumar, PI Pramod Kumar Gupta, PSI Hardesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar Roy, Rajan Bhati, Aman Yadav along with students, college staff and citizens participated in the drive.

Cleanliness drive in GMCH

A cleanliness drive was conducted at Government Medical College and Hospital on Sunday on behalf of the Maharashtra state castribe employees welfare federation. Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, District president Vilas Jagtap, Sanjay Vyavaye, Sudhakar Hade and others participated in the cleanliness drive and cleaned the casualty department, medical superintendent's office, outpatient department, surgical building and premises.

Drive at district civil hospital

Officers and employees participated in the cleanliness campaign organized on Sunday in the district civil hospital and in the area. Latur circle deputy director Dr Archana Bhosle, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, Additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf and others participated.

Cleanliness campaign in Ambedkarnagar

Municipal corporation along with KS senior citizens committee and Gyan Sandip Shikshan Sanstha under the initiative 'Swachhta Hich Seva' conducted a cleanliness campaign on Sunday in Ambedkarnagar and Cidco N-7. Cleanliness drive was carried out from Garware company to Greaves company. On this occasion, Mahendra Sonawane felicitated the attendees. Sant Tukaram primary school hesad master Prakash Sonwane, Baburao Shedge, Bharti Sonwane and others were present.

Bibi Ka Maqbara area shines

The Archaeological Survey of India conducted a cleanliness drive in the area of Bibi Ka Maqbara on Sunday. In this, heritage architect Ajay Kulkarni, Superintendent archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat along with around 100 employees, school students and others participated.