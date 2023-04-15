City will get water daily after 20 months; 6 more industries to come in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The city will get water daily from December 2024 whereas the metro project will begin from December. Similarly, six more big and small industries will come in the city within a year”, assured union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking during the installation ceremony of the new executive body of the local branch of Confederation of Real Estates and Developers Association of India (CREDAI) here on Saturday. Newly appointed president Vikas Chaudhary accepted the file, pen drive and mace from the outgoing president Nitin Bagadiya. District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, cooperative minister Atul Save, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Satish Chavan, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, CREDAI state president Pramod Khairnar, former president Rajendrasingh Jabinda and others were present.

Bhumre said, the government has granted the permission to construct buildings 70 meters high. Soon, two fire tenders will be made available in the city to strengthen the fire brigade. The much-awaited fringe area issue of the city will be resolved soon.

Save assured that TDR like the city will be provided in the industrial areas.

Newly appointed president Chaudhary said that his team will work for the development of the city and to resolved the problems faced by the builders and developers. CREDAI officials were present.

The new officials including president Chaudhary, vice president Bhaskar Chaudhary, secretary Rohit Suryawanshi, treasurer Ashutosh Navandar, Sunil Bedmutha, Sangram Pathare, Anil Munot, Indrajeet Thorat, Akhil Khanna, Ashutosh Navandar, Prashant Anilkanthwar, Panjab Taur, Sunil Raka, Ajeet Bapat, Balaji Yerawar, Deepak Kulkarni took the oath on the occasion. The body will work for the next two years.