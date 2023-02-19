City witness unprecedented enthusiasm on Shiv jayanti

-Thousands visit Kranti Chowk to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Aurangabad: Unprecedented enthusiasm was witnessed in Aurangabad as a huge crowd of Shiv devotees gathered at Kranti Chowk on Sunday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire. The event was marked with the slogan 'Shivray Manamanat Shiv Jayanti Garagharat' and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from morning till late night.

The celebrations were accompanied by 3D lighting and fireworks, with the highlight being the 21 feet tall equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. This is the tallest statue of Shivaji Maharaj in the country, standing at a height of 52 feet. The municipal corporation had decorated Kranti Chowk with electric lighting to add to the festive mood.

Shiv followers from different parts of the city arrived on two-wheelers and four-wheelers, accompanied by musical instruments and DJs, to pay homage to Shivaji Maharaj. Many mandals in the city performed drills and paid homage to the revered king. On the eve of Shiv Jayanti, Maha Aarti was performed at N-7, Jaibhavaninagar by anointing the statue of Shivaji Maharaj with milk. Various political groups like BJP, Shiv Sena, Thackeray Sena, Jilha Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti, MNS, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and municipal corporations participated in the celebrations. union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperation minister Atul Save, BJP city chief Shirish Boralkar, state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Utsav Samiti president Harshavardhan Karad, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and other leaders were present.

Traditional attires attract attention

The Shiv Janmotsav celebrations saw people, especially youths dressed in costumes depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maa Jijau and Mavla. Many took pictures with this costume, and also took selfies in the Shiv Srishti, which was set up under the flyover.

Deepotsav and other events

District Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti organized various programmes from 8 am to 10 pm, including flag hoisting, historical martial arts display, Powadas song, poetry reading and Mallakhamb competition. Deepotsav was organized in front of the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at all the major squares of the city.

Several vehicle rallies mark celebrations

Hundreds of vehicle rallies were organised from different parts of the city throughout the day. The number of four wheelers was significant. There was a spontaneous participation of youths from the city as well as adjoining villages. Saffron flags of 3 to 5 meters length were hoisted on each two-wheeler and four-wheeler. The youths in the rally offered wreaths to statues in Mukundwadi, Jaibhavaninagar, Cidco Avishkar Colony, N-7, Jadhavwadi APMC and Cantonment and were finally arriving at Kranti Chowk.

Fireworks continued all day

The sound of firecrackers filled the air on Saturday midnight as citizens celebrated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The bursting of crackers continued on Sunday as well.