City's 1st Grand Kite Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is all set to host its first-ever large-scale kite festival this Sunday, promising a vibrant celebration for locals and tourists alike.

Chairman of Devgiri Bank Kishor Shitole announced during a press conference that the festival will kick off at 8.30 am at the Jabinda Ground on Beed Bypass. Entry is free and over 1,000 kites specially sourced from Gujarat will color the skies. The event is expected to draw a crowd of around 20,000, including foreign tourists, adding an international flair to the festivities. Exciting prizes will be awarded to participants, making the competition even more thrilling. The event was attended by Director Amita Lekurwale, CEO Praveen Nandedkar, and others.