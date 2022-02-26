City's first 10 MW floating solar power project in Harsul Lake

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has underlined that the floating solar power project of 10 megawatts (MW) capacity will come up in Harsul Lake. The initiative is being made to reduce the dependency on the regular power supply and exorbitant bills posted against the energy consumed to maintain the water supply in the city. The boating service will also be introduced in the lake to attract tourists said Pandey adding that the union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Bhagwat Karad, has assured of extending all help to attract funds under CSR for the solar project.

The AMC lifts 3-4 MLD water from the lake and supplies it to 14 wards of the old city. The solar project will be a pilot initiative and aims to reduce the consumption of regular power and energy bills. The success will encourage extending the project to other water sources. The AMC uses heavy motors to lift water from the Jayakwadi Dam and supply it to the citizens. It is paying monthly power bills of Rs 2 crore. Presently, the AMC spends around Rs 60 crore on maintaining the water supply scheme (including energy bills). The expense would touch Rs 100 crore after the operations of the new water supply scheme. Hence the initiative has been made in this regard, it is learnt.

Preparation of estimates underway

The MoS Finance has called a meeting to discuss various issues including the solar project and boating service. We have started preparing the estimates of both the solar project as well as the boating service, said Pandey.

Repairing of KT weirs

There are three Kolhapur Type (KT) Weirs fixed in the bed of Kham River, but the water through them is passing away directly. Hence the AMC will repair the weirs so that the water is blocked and is available in the river bed during the whole year. The NGO, CII has agreed to sponsor the task under the CSR fund. A sum of Rs 35 lakh is expected to be spent on the task.