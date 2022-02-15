City's railway connectivity with Nagpur disrupted

Ajni Express closed: Nandigram Express running till Adilabad

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express is now running till Adilabad while the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ajni (Nagpur) Express is closed. As a result, the city's railway connectivity with Nagpur is disrupted. As ST buses are closed, the passengers have to opt for private buses to travel to Nagpur.

The Nandigram Express and Ajni Express are important for connecting Vidarbha to the city. However, covid has hit both the trains and the passengers. The Nandigram Express departs from Adilabad instead of Nagpur and runs only to Adilabad. There are 24 regular, weekly and bi-weekly trains running through Aurangabad. However, the Ajni Express is still closed. Therefore, the passengers going to Nagpur have to turn their backs on the train.

Ajni express will start soon

At present there is no train from Aurangabad to Nagpur. But the Ajni express will start soon but it is not clear whether the Nandigram Express will run to Nagpur, railway officials said.

High travel fares

Travel fares to Nagpur range from Rs 900 to Rs 1,300. Passengers go to the Cidco bus stand to reach Nagpur. But there are no buses due to the strike. So passengers have to opt for private travels.

No new trains, old ones close

Demands are being made to start new trains. But no new train is being launched. However, the old railways are being shut down. There is no railway for Nagpur. Therefore, passengers have to face inconvenience, said Omprakash Verma, chairman, Marathwada Railway Vikas Samiti.