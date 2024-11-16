City’s transformation in the next five years: Atul Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Atul Save, the Mahayuti candidate, stated that a major transformation will take place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over the next five years. Save outlined plans to create new jobs and resolve the city’s water supply issues, assuring residents of a sustainable water source. He made these remarks during a foot march in Ward No. 76, Vidyanagar, on Saturday.

As part of his election campaign, Atul Save outlined the Mahayuti government's vision for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was articulated by Atul Save while campaigning for his election. He emphasized, "The city will become an employment hub." Save said that quality infrastructure, employment facilities, better educational establishments, and health services would be developed, but the problem of this city's water supply would certainly be sorted out quickly. During the entire march, citizens expressed their grievances, after which Save sought assurance to solve these very issues on an immediate basis. Mahayuti office bearers Kala Ozha, Datta Bhange, Mangalmurti Shastri, workers and local citizens were present.