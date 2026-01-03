City's water supply increases with transformer replacement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The power supply was being made through a tentative arrangement for the past few days due to a malfunctioning transformer at the Farola water treatment plant.

It was not possible to operate some pumps at full capacity with this power supply. A reserve transformer from Jayakwadi was brought and installed at Pharola on Saturday.

As a result, the city's water supply has now increased by 10 to 12 MLD, according to the water supply department.

Executive Engineer of the Mechanical Department, Dattatraya Gaikwad, said that the transformer from Jayakwadi has been brought to Pharola until the faulty transformer is repaired. After the repair work is completed, it will be sent back to the Jayakwadi pumping station.