Civic chief delegates power to two additional commissioners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a move to simplify the process the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator and commissioner G Sreekanth today granted powers to approve administrative, financial and tender proposals (revenue and capital expenditure) upto Rs 15 lakh each to the two additional commissioners (I and II).

Earlier, one additional commissioner was having the authority to do so.

The files will be submitted for final approval to the commissioner after seeking the opinion of the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer. The files of expenditure above the limit of Rs 15 lakh will be approved directly by the municipal commissioner.

Earlier, the CSMC appointed two designated officers in the anti-encroachment section and keep an eye on the encroachments in the city. The civic chief today issued orders stating that the assistant commissioners of all nine zones (1 -9) will now be acting as designated officers in their respective jurisdictions. They will be working under the guidance of the deputy commissioner (encroachment), stated the order.