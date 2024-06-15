Civic chief hints removal of hoardings on basis of inquiry report !

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The hoarding agencies in the city owe a significant amount of money to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Efforts are currently underway to recover the dues from them. Meanwhile, the city engineer has been entrusted with the responsibility of verifying the task of examining the stability and structural audits submitted by these agencies. If their report is found unsatisfactory, the hoardings will definitely be removed, said the municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth while speaking to Lokmat newspaper.

Our top priority is the safety of the citizens. Whether it is hoardings erected on the roadside or those on private buildings, we have been focusing very seriously on stability and structural audits to prevent any harm to anyone and evade untoward incident. All the hoarding agencies have submitted their audit reports. Not all certificates mention 'safe in normal condition.' It might be mentioned in a few certificates, he said.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh has been instructed to examine all the certificates and submit his report. The report is expected to receive soon. If this report is not satisfactory, then action will definitely be taken. Similarly, we used to issue tenders for development work in past. Now, we are also issuing tenders for demolition. Whether it is a building, hoarding, or mobile tower, we need expert agencies for removal. The agency will be appointed soon. Through this agency, hoardings can be quickly removed if necessary.

The municipal corporation has registration of 14 hoarding agencies, and they have significant outstanding dues. A meeting will be held to collect these dues from them. Collecting the money is essential for us, underlined the administrator.